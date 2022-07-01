Go From Unseen to Unstoppable with Julie Solomon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shift into boss-mode. Author and Podcaster, Julie Solomon stopped by to share a few highlights from her new book, Get What You Want: Go From Unseen to Unstoppable. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:49:19-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Shift into boss-mode. Author and Podcaster, Julie Solomon stopped by to share a few highlights from her new book, Get What You Want: Go From Unseen to Unstoppable. For more information, visit her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.