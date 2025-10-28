Get tailgate ready with Butterfinger treats and deviled egg dip

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall means food, fun and football! Mary Rapoport of The Virginia Egg Council returned to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share some tasty recipes with us. Click here to visit their website.

—

From Scratch Angel Food Cake*

Ingredients:

12 egg whites (separate eggs when cold/whip at room temp.)

1 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1 cup sifted cake flour

1/4 tsp. salt

8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

4 regular size Butterfinger candy bars, crushed in a zip lock bag

Instructions:

Beat whites with cream of tartar at high speed until foamy. Add half sugar, 2 T at a time, beating constantly until sugar is dissolved (test with fingers) and whites are glossy and stand in soft peaks. Beat in extracts. Sift together the remaining sugar, flour and salt; sift about a third of this into the egg whites and gently fold just until flour disappears. Repeat twice more. Pour into a parchment lined 13x9” baking pan. Bake in preheated 350 oven for about 25 minutes until puffed, golden and firm.

Cool upside down on cooling rack. Once cool, remove from pan; remove parchment; slice in half horizontally and place one layer back into baking pan.

Layer half the whipped topping on first layer. Sprinkle on half the crushed candy.

Top with other cake layer; repeat with remaining whipped topping and crushed candy.

Freeze or chill. Cut into 20-24 squares. Cover and take to tailgate party in a cooler.

*Or use an Angel Food Cake mix

Deviled Egg Tailgate Dip

Ingredients:

12 egg yolks

4 T. Mayonnaise

3 T. Horseradish mustard

6 T. Chopped pickles (we used Hot Pickles)

Paprika for garnish

Ritz or other Butter crackers or veggies

Instructions:

To cook yolks: Place half inch of water in a skillet; drop in the egg yolks; bring water to a simmer and cook until hard boiled (just a few minutes). Remove from water/dry on a paper towel/mash in a bowl with remaining ingredients. Adjust flavors to your taste. Place in a travel safe serving bowl; sprinkle with paprika. Cover; chill; pack in cooler; serve chilled with crackers or sliced veggies. Makes 1 1/2 cups dip.