Get ready to win with the help of Winning Warrior Krav Maga

We welcome back Mark Winn, Chief Instructor and Owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga,who shares some key points from his book, “Not a Victim, but a Warrior”.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 24, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Knowing how to properly defend yourself is incredibly important. We welcome back Mark Winn, Chief Instructor and Owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga,who shares some key points from his book, “Not a Victim, but a Warrior”. His book is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers.

Winning Warrior Krav Maga is located at 4800 C Market Square Lane Midlothian, VA 23112. For more information, give them a call at 804-620-7761or visit their website.

