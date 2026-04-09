Get ready to run: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K returns April 18th

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, presented by Kroger, is set to hit the streets of Richmond April 18th, bringing thousands of runners, walkers, and fans together for one of the city’s favorite traditions.

Before race day, the Health & Fitness Expo will take place on April 16–17 in the Expo Hall at Richmond Raceway, featuring vendors, giveaways, and activities to get everyone energized. Every registered racer will receive a reusable grocery bag from Kroger, along with other great swag.

For more information, event details, and to register, visit sportsbackers.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}

