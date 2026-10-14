Gearing up for Coats for Kids 2026 with Puritan Cleaners

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s that time of year again! Calling coats of all sizes!

Since 1988, Puritan Cleaners has partnered with The Salvation Army to clean and repair donated coats before they’re shared with children and families who need them — at no charge.

This year’s Coats for Kids campaign kicks off in November, but the team needs your help now! Do you know of a school interested in hosting a drive? Puritan Cleaners needs kids coats, and partner schools help them fill the need for small coats.

It's easy to get involved: email community@puritancleaners.com to get started. Puritan Cleaners will pick a date in November to come pick up coats, celebrate the students, share for a few minutes about what will happen to the coats they've collected and even let them help load them in the van!

Puritan Cleaners has 14 locations around town. Give them a call at 804-355-5726 and visit online.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS*}