Gatsby on the James at The Estate at River Run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step into the Roaring Twenties for an unforgettable evening at The Estate at River Run!

Gatsby on the James is a celebration where luxury, entertainment and indulgence collide.

The Estate at River Run owner Kim Moody, along with media and PR rep Lisa Trani, stopped by to share more about what you can expect at the event. From 1920s-inspired cocktails and live jazz to dance lessons and immersive experience, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Plus, Chris Myers and Chelsea Greco of Harbor City Swing Dance Company joined us for an in-studio performance!

Gatsby on the James will take place Saturday, August 15 from 7:15 to 10:30pm at The Estate at River Run, located at 2421 River Road West in Maidens.

Click here for more information.