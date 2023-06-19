Watch Now
Further your career in local government with Bryant & Stratton College 

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College stopped by to share more.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:10:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career in healthcare? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more. Join Bryant & Stratton College for their Lunch and Learns, happening Wednesday, July 19th. Also, Fall 2023 Classes start Wednesday, September 6th.

For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

