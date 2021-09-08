Fun Back To School Crafts with Adeina Anderson

RICHMOND, Va. -- School is officially back in session for so many students in the area. LIfestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles sat down with our Deborah Porter to offer some insight and solutions for the back to school season! For more information, visit Adina’s website.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 12:08:23-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- School is officially back in session for so many students in the area. LIfestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles sat down with our Deborah Porter to offer some insight and solutions for the back to school season! For more information, visit Adina’s website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.