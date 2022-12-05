Watch Now
From unseen to unstoppable with Julie Solomon

Author and Podcaster, Julie Solomon stopped by to share a few highlights from her new book, Get What You Want: Go From Unseen to Unstoppable.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Shift into boss-mode. Author and Podcaster, Julie Solomon stopped by to share a few highlights from her new book, Get What You Want: Go From Unseen to Unstoppable. For more information, visit her website.

