RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning, Amy Lacey sat down with TJ Johnson and her son Jordan to share their inspiring journey from special education to academic excellence.

Jordan, diagnosed with autism and ADHD, went from being a “SPED kid” to graduating as valedictorian. Now a rising senior at Virginia State University, he’s thriving both academically and in leadership — studying to become a special education teacher himself.

TJ, a single mom, documented their story in her personal journal and turned it into a guide for other parents navigating similar challenges. Her book, From SPED to Valedictorian, offers practical tips and emotional encouragement, including strategies like using noise-canceling headphones to help manage sensory sensitivities.