Friends of Kat Simons Foundation Holiday Celebration Event 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in the festive activities happening Saturday, Dec. 7th from 2pm until 5 pm at the Virginia Cliffe Inn- 2900 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. For more information, visit the website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

