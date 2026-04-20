Fresh & Flavorful: Tomato Tartar with Hazelnut Vinaigrette

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Jake Samson from The Tobacco Company joined Virginia This Morning in the CBS 6 garden to showcase a seasonal favorite — tomato tartar with hazelnut vinaigrette. Perfect for spring dinners, summer gatherings, and wine pairings, this refreshing dish uses both red and yellow tomatoes, quartered, seeded, and diced for a colorful base.

Jake recommends serving the tartar over tomato basil crackers, fresh bread, or pairing it with pasta salad for an easy, elegant summer dish.

Simple, versatile, and bursting with flavor, this tomato tartar with hazelnut vinaigrette is a perfect way to celebrate tomato season.