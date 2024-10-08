Free 8 Week Grief Program 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sharvette Mitchell and Lina Lassiter of Forever Healed stopped by the show to share more about their 8-week grief program. They will be holding an informational session Wednesday, October 16th at noon. For more information, visit their website.
