Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Fragrances for the holiday season

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Linda Levy, The Fragrance Queen stopped by to share a few fragrance trends for the season and great gifts for the holidays. For more information, visit the Fragrance Foundation website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!