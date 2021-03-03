Four smart ways to use your tax refund

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tax refunds are on the way! In this segment, Bill sits down with Daniel R. Hill, Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies who shares his insight and four smart ways to utilize your tax refund: pay off debt, get back on track, support others, and have fun. For more information on Daniel Hill and Hill Wealth Strategies, visit his website.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:13:20-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.