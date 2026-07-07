For the Love of Chocolate is a sweet stop in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- July 7th is World Chocolate Day! To mark the sweet food holiday, we stopped by For the Love of Chocolate in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood.

With more than 90 vendors, the shop offers locally-made and internationally-made treats.

Owner Elizabeth Vranas talked with us about some of their bestsellers, the shop’s more than 30-year history and what you can expect when you step inside the colorful space.

For the Love of Chocolate is located at 3136 W. Cary Street in Richmond. Click here to visit their website.