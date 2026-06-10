RICHMOND, Va. -- Unearth a story that spans continents at the Jamestown Settlement’s special exhibit, Following the Dragon: Chinese Ming Porcelain in Early Jamestown. This captivating display — also featured in R Home Magazine — reveals how archaeological excavations have uncovered a surprising link between early Colonial America and Asia.

Since 1994, archaeologists from Jamestown Settlement and Jamestown Rediscovery have unearthed artifacts, including a rare, late Ming-era bowl dating between 1600–1620, discovered within the walls of what was once a military fort. The exhibit explores how this fine porcelain reached Jamestown, offering a glimpse into the settlement’s global connections and its diverse residents — from Italians and French vintners to Spanish spies.

With ongoing digs and new discoveries emerging all the time, Following the Dragon invites visitors to witness history in the making and see how each artifact adds depth to the nation’s earliest chapter.

On Display: Through July 12, 2026Jamestown Settlement – 2110 Jamestown Road, Route 31 South, Williamsburg, VAMore info: jyfmuseums.org

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

