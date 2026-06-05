Flashback Friday: Checking in with First Stop Donuts on National Donut Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday, June 5 is National Donut Day!

As part of our Flashback Friday series, we checked in with First Stop Donuts — Richmond’s favorite converted school bus that’s serving up hot apple cider donuts…plus special seasonal donuts days like blueberry and gingerbread.

Want to find First Stop Donuts on National Donut Day? Flubert the donut bus will be parked at 4101 Grove Avenue (parking lot at the intersection of Grove and Malvern) from 8 to 11 a.m. They will have cold brew coffee and warm apple cider donuts and will be doing giveaways all morning.

On Saturdays, you can still find First Stop Donuts at RVA Big Market at Bryan Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Special flavor alert! This Sunday, June 7, they will serve warm blueberry donuts with lemon sugar at South of the James Market at Forest Hill Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to visit their website and to learn more about private events. You can also follow along on Instagram at @firststopdonuts.