Fit4Kids Family Fun day!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fit4Kids is an organization committed to bettering the lives of children through healthy eating exercise. Leigh Busby, Development Director for the organization, stopped by to share information on their Family Fun Day happening May 22nd from 3-5pm at Forest Hill Park. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:10:23-04
