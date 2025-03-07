Finishing up divorce post-decree? Don’t forget these things

RICHMOND, Va. -- There may be matters that arise after a final divorce decree has been issued. Erika MacCormac, Esq. at Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac, PLLC shares why you need to keep in mind re-titling motor vehicles, name change orders, filing deeds for real estate and entering any retirement division orders like a QDRO.

