RICHMOND, Va. -- Fine Arts & Flowers 2021 is a museum-wide exhibition presented by the VMFA Council. Mary Ann Peppiatt and Tina Stoneburner stopped by to share what to expect in this year’s presentation.

Read more about The 2021 Fine Arts & Flowers exhibition in the current issue of R•Home magazine. Find R•Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE*}