Finding the Confidence to Receive During the Holiday Season

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays are often centered around giving, but making time to receive, recharge and care for yourself can be just as important.

Christa L. Smith joined Virginia This Morning to share ways to practice self-care while navigating a busy holiday season. She encouraged viewers to recognize their own efforts and intentionally schedule restorative breaks, whether that means enjoying a quiet cup of coffee or tea, spending 15 minutes reading or simply pausing to take a deep breath when stress begins to build.

Writing down holiday tasks can also help create a sense of calm and clarity. Smith suggested considering not only what needs to get done and how each commitment benefits others, but also where opportunities to refuel and receive fit into the schedule. The goal is to create a healthy ebb and flow between giving and receiving.

Smith also discussed her free transformational workshops, held on the second Saturday of each month. Her A Starter Kit to Joy approach centers on five steps designed to help people live more consciously, practice self-love and self-care, and reclaim their personal power. Her website describes the program as a five-step process for creating a more joyous and harmonious life.