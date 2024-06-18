RICHMOND, Va. -- You can find a new love no matter what your age! Susan Trombetti, Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, shared strategies for finding love in your “golden years”! For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- You can find a new love no matter what your age! Susan Trombetti, Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, shared strategies for finding love in your “golden years”! For more information, visit her website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.