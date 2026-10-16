RICHMOND, Va. -- Hip pain can make everyday activities like walking, exercising or sleeping comfortably a challenge. Dr. Jeremy Ross, orthopaedic surgeon at VCU Health, came to the studio to discuss treatment options for hip pain and how you can get back to doing the things you love. U.S. News and World Report ranks VCU Medical Center as the number one hospital in Virginia for orthopedics, and High Performing in hip replacement surgery and hip fracture surgery, the highest designation.

What is one thing people often misunderstand about hip pain, and what treatment options are available?

Many people think that having hip pain is just part of natural aging, but it doesn't necessarily have to be. We're talking about hip pain that can be from various sources. It could be from arthritis of the hip, from issues with your back, or it could be related to the muscles and tendons of the hip. One of the things we really work on is trying to figure out what the cause of the pain is and then help tailor the treatment options to what you are interested in pursuing.

Just because you're coming to see a surgeon doesn't necessarily mean that surgery is the first thing that's on the table. We use different imaging technologies and the most up to date treatment options. That could be medications, injections or therapies. A lot of people can get improvements in their quality of life without surgery.

Find relief from hip pain and get back to doing what you love

Hip pain can make everyday activities like walking, exercising or sleeping comfortably a challenge. Dr. Jeremy Ross, orthopaedic surgeon at VCU Health, came to the studio to discuss treatment options for hip pain and how you can get back to doing the things you love. U.S. News and World Report ranks VCU Medical Center as the number one hospital in Virginia for orthopedics, and High Performing in hip replacement surgery and hip fracture surgery, the highest designation.

What is one thing people often misunderstand about hip pain, and what treatment options are available?

Many people think that having hip pain is just part of natural aging, but it doesn't necessarily have to be. We're talking about hip pain that can be from various sources. It could be from arthritis of the hip, from issues with your back, or it could be related to the muscles and tendons of the hip. One of the things we really work on is trying to figure out what the cause of the pain is and then help tailor the treatment options to what you are interested in pursuing.

Just because you're coming to see a surgeon doesn't necessarily mean that surgery is the first thing that's on the table. We use different imaging technologies and the most up to date treatment options. That could be medications, injections or therapies. A lot of people can get improvements in their quality of life without surgery.

How do you know when it’s time to consider hip replacement surgery?

No one should tell you that you need joint replacement surgery just because you have arthritis in the hip. If your quality of life is still okay doing the non-surgical things that you're doing, that's fine. However, if you're starting to have a more significant impact on your day-to-day activities – your ability to keep up with your family or friends, especially sleeping at night – then joint replacement surgery may be an option.

We offer the whole gamut of hip surgery, from hip preservation surgery to help avoid hip replacement, to total hip replacement, and even complex revision hip replacements. We do the most complex hip revisions in the Richmond region. We use the latest technologies, the latest implant techniques, and the latest recovery pathways to try to optimize your surgical journey.

What has changed about hip replacement surgery in recent years?

Some of the surgical techniques have evolved to get people moving faster and up and out of bed a little quicker. One of the main things has been a focus on enhanced recovery after surgery – basically getting out of being in a sick role and into the recovery role right away. We get you up and moving. We also try to optimize you as much as we can before surgery from a medical, physical and mental standpoint, so you're prepared and have good expectations.

Then we help guide you throughout the whole surgical journey, from the initial consultation all the way through your recovery, getting you back to what you want to do.

Why choose VCU Health for orthopaedic care?

We're very proud of our number one ranking by U.S. News and World Report. We're the only hospital in Virginia to receive a number one ranking like that. We're also highly rated in hip replacement surgery and hip fracture surgery. We have convenient locations all over the Metro Richmond area where you can see us. We think our level of expertise, from diagnosis to non-surgical treatment to treatment, is above the rest.

We also treat the hardest cases. We treat the most difficult patients. We try not to turn people away. Our team does a lot of great work, and we're happy to help get them back to doing the things they want to do.

Learn more about VCU Health’s orthopaedic care at vcuhealth.org/ortho.

To schedule an appointment with a VCU Health orthopaedic expert, call (804) 828-7069.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}