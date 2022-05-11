“Find Me A Lawn” with Virginia Green

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Green believes all pets should be safe, healthy and well cared for. Through their Find Me Lawn adoption drive, they’re helping local shelters match animals with lawns—and forever homes—they’ll love. Each week, their website and social channels will feature 6 animals from area shelters who are looking for a lawn to call home. For every animal adopted through May 31, Virginia Green will donate $50 to area shelters. To adopt an animal, see animal profiles or learn more, visit VirginiaGreen.com/FindMeALawn .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA GREEN*}

