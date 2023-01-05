Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Find love at the “Online Dating Super Bowl”

Susan Trombetti, Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, shared strategies for finding love leading into the biggest online dating day of the year!
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:48:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- You can find a new love in the new year! Susan Trombetti, Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, shared strategies for finding love leading into the biggest online dating day of the year! For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!