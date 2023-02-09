Watch Now
Find a Medicare plan that fits your needs with Active Medicare Solutions

Craig Rasmusson, founder and owner, shares how his team can get you educated and enrolled in a plan that works for you.
Feb 09, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Active Medicare Solutions houses local experts ready to walk you through your Medicare options.

Craig Rasmusson, founder and owner of Active Medicare Solutions, joined us in studio to talk about his full-service Medicare only insurance agency.

Craig and his team work with people getting ready to go on Medicare and those who are currently on Medicare to help educate them on their options and get them enrolled in plan that meets their needs.

Active Medicare Solutions is located at 11057 Three Chopt Road in Henrico County. Give them a call at 804-874-6000 or click here to visit their website. You can also follow them on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTIVE MEDICARE SOLUTIONS*}

