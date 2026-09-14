Financial Planning Tips for Blended Families

RICHMOND, Va. -- Financial expert JB Bryan shared important guidance for blended families navigating financial, legal, and estate planning. With millions of households impacted by remarriage and blended family dynamics, Bryan emphasized that every family’s situation is unique and requires thoughtful, customized planning. She encouraged blended families to work with financial professionals and estate attorneys to build plans tailored specifically to their family’s needs, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions.

JB Bryan also offers free financial workshops and webinars throughout the week for individuals seeking additional guidance and education.