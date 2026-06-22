Film Screening & Community Conversation: Ricky at the Henrico Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- PATH Reentry , founded by Anthony Gomez and co-founded by Andrea Edmonds, is dedicated to helping individuals successfully reintegrate into society after long-term incarceration.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2026, Path Reentry will host a screening of the award-winning short film Ricky at the historic Henrico Theater in Highland Springs, VA. The film follows a man released from prison in his 30s after serving time for mistakes made as a teenager, spotlighting the emotional, social, and practical challenges of reentry into a changed world.