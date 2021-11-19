Festive Holiday Travel Destinations 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s add a bit of travel to our Holiday plans this year. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore stopped by the show live to share a few locations for those looking for somewhere to go this season. For more travel tips, visit Jeanenne’s website.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 13:07:16-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s add a bit of travel to our Holiday plans this year. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore stopped by the show live to share a few locations for those looking for somewhere to go this season. For more travel tips, visit Jeanenne’s website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.