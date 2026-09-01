Ferguson Home showcases the latest trends in kitchens, baths & home design

RICHMOND, Va. -- Serving the Greater Richmond area, Ferguson Home offers a collaborative experience for both homeowners and industry professionals. Builders and designers can work directly with clients in the showroom while outside sales teams assist with on-site project needs.

The showroom offers inspiration and expertise for every stage of home building and remodeling, helping customers blend functionality with personal style.

Ferguson Home

2703 Ackley Avenue

Richmond, VA

804-727-6274

FergusonHome.com

@FergusonHomeOfficial

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FERGUSON HOME*}

