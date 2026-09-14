Felicity Inc. Hosts “Speed Connections” Event to Help Community Find the Right Therapist

RICHMOND, Va. -- Felicity Inc., a Black-owned and operated mental health agency in Richmond, is creating a unique way for people to connect with therapists and learn about mental health resources through its upcoming Felicity Speed Connections event.

The event takes place on the 26th from noon to 4 p.m. at Felicity Inc., 1901 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield. Inspired by the concept of speed dating, the event allows attendees to spend a few minutes with multiple therapists to learn about their approaches, personalities, and areas of expertise in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Felicity Inc. is located at 1901 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at 804-889-2384 or visit FelicityInc.co .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FELICITY INC.*}