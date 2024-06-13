Father’s Day gift ideas from Adeina Anderson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, crafting and lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson joins us to share a few ideas perfect for the fathers in our lives. For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 13, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, crafting and lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson joins us to share a few ideas perfect for the fathers in our lives. For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.