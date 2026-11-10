Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia seeks nominations for annual Father Christmas Initiative

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia is helping hardworking dads and their families this holiday season through its 11th annual Father Christmas Initiative.

This year, the organization plans to provide $500 each to 75 fathers, with 25 dads selected in Central Virginia, 25 in Hampton Roads and 25 in Southwest Virginia. The program is designed to help working fathers experiencing financial hardship, and recipients can use the money for needs ranging from holiday gifts to household expenses.

Anyone can nominate a deserving dad, and nominations close Nov. 15. Supporters can also sponsor a dad or adopt a family through the initiative's website.

How to nominate or help

Nominations and sponsorships : fatherchristmasva.org

Phone: 804-609-DADS

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE FATHERHOOD FOUNDATION*}