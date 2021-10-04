Fall Line Kitchen and Bar’s Shrimp and Grits 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shrimp and Grits is a favorite here at Virginia This Morning! Head Chef Peyton Powell of Fall Line Kitchen and Bar joins us live to share this delicious recipe featuring charred corn, white cheddar grits, thick-cut bacon and more. Visit Fall Line Kitchen and Bar in the Downtown Richmond Marriott. For more information, visit their website .
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 12:45:13-04
