Fall decor and more from Adeina Anderson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is officially here. Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles stopped by the show live to share a few fall themed things sure to make the season fun! For more information, visit Adeina’s website.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:03:57-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is officially here. Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles stopped by the show live to share a few fall themed things sure to make the season fun! For more information, visit Adeina’s website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.