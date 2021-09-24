Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Fall decor and more from Adeina Anderson

items.[0].videoTitle
LIfestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles stopped by the show live to share a few fall themed things sure to make the season fun!
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:03:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is officially here. Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles stopped by the show live to share a few fall themed things sure to make the season fun! For more information, visit Adeina’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.