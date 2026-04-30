Fair Oaks Elementary School Celebrates 100 Years of History and Community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join the Fair Oaks Elementary School family for a once‑in‑a‑century celebration on Saturday, May 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM at 201 Jennings Road, Highland Springs, VA. This free, community‑wide event honors the school’s remarkable 100‑year legacy — from its origins as a Rosenwald school for African American education in 1926 to its thriving present — and looks ahead to its bright future.

Come be part of history, share in the school’s pride, and enjoy a day filled with joy, community spirit, and family‑friendly fun.

May 2nd | 10 AM – 2 PM | Fair Oaks Elementary, Highland Springs, VAFree Admission – All Are Welcome

