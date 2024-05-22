Exploring summer styles and trends with Janie Medley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Janie Medley stopped by to share her insight and tips as we head into summer. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 14:09:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Janie Medley stopped by to share her insight and tips as we head into summer. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.