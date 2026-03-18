Exploring New Fragrances for National Fragrance Day – March 21

RICHMOND, Va. -- National Fragrance Day, celebrated worldwide each year on March 21, honors the artistry and joy of scent. Linda G. Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, joined Virginia This Morning to share trending spring fragrances and how stores nationwide are marking the occasion with special events, samples, and activations.

Featured scents include Versace Crystal Emerald, a fruity floral blend with jasmine and peach and Elizabeth Arden’s modern floral-woody fragrance with magnolia, sandalwood, and pink pepper — perfect for spring gatherings. Also highlighted was Yankee Candle’s Wild Flower Breeze.

Special celebrations are happening at retailers like Ulta, Sephora, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Yankee Candle, inviting customers to explore new fragrances, receive samples, and enjoy the season’s top scent trends.