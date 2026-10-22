Exploring aging and homelessness: Community screening of ‘No Place to Grow Old’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults can face certain challenges when finding and maintaining stable housing. The award-winning documentary ‘No Place to Grow Old’ explores aging and homelessness.

The Partnership for Positive Aging is organizing a community screening event sponsored by Genworth. A discussion with local leaders will follow.

Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, stopped by our studio to tell us more about the upcoming event.

You can catch the screening Tuesday, November 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, located at 2880 Mountain Road. Register online now through November 3. Click here for details.