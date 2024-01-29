Exploring 2024 bridal trends with Annalise Bridal Boutique

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wedding season is approaching and brides everywhere are looking for the perfect dress. Lindsey Livesay with Annalise Bridal Boutique stopped by to share a few trends of the season. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 15:08:00-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wedding season is approaching and brides everywhere are looking for the perfect dress. Lindsey Livesay with Annalise Bridal Boutique stopped by to share a few trends of the season. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.