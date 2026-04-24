Explore the Richmond Symphony League Designer Showhouse – through May 10th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step inside a world of creativity and inspiration at the 2026 Richmond Symphony League Designer Showhouse, located at 3937 Old Gun Road West. This stunning 8,000-square-foot home on 25 acres, built in 1987, has been reimagined by 20 talented designers, each bringing their own distinctive style to transform the space.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of experiences, including a cafe, a boutique, and beautifully landscaped gardens—the perfect way to spend a spring day.

Dates: Open through Sunday, May 10th

Location: 3937 Old Gun Road West, Richmond, VA

Tickets: Available at designerhouseRVA.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY LEAGUE DESIGNER SHOW HOUSE*}

