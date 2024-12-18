Explore shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ella Dickinson, Project Manager with the Department of Communications, Tourism and Marketing joined us to share more about the special offerings Petersburg, Virginia has to offer this season. Check out Market Street Coffee located at 111 N. Market Street and Apothic Company, 12 W Bank Street in Petersburg. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.
