Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Explore shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Petersburg

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ella Dickinson, Project Manager with the Department of Communications, Tourism and Marketing joined us to share more about the special offerings Petersburg, Virginia has to offer this season. Check out Market Street Coffee located at 111 N. Market Street and Apothic Company, 12 W Bank Street in Petersburg. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!