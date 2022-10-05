Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring Marsha Oliver

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicks off Monday October 17-th with the 2022 Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring a power panel of women executives. Jessica talked with Marsha Oliver, Senior Vice President of Community and Public Engagement with the PGA tour who shared an impactful moment in her career. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:37:30-04
