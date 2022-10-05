Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring Ceri Mobley

Jessica talked with Ceri Mobley, Associate Vice President of Wasserman Media Group who shared a “game changing moment in her career.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:38:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!