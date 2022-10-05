Watch Now
Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring Carrie Lecrom

Jessica talked with “Game Changer” Carrie Lecrom, the Executive Director of the Center for Sport Leadership with VCU who shared a bit of her insight.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicks off Monday October 17-th with the 2022 Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring a power panel of women executives. Jessica talked with “Game Changer” Carrie Lecrom, the Executive Director of the Center for Sport Leadership with VCU who shared a bit of her insight. For more information, visit the website.

