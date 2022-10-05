Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring Carrie Lecrom

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicks off Monday October 17-th with the 2022 Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring a power panel of women executives. Jessica talked with “Game Changer” Carrie Lecrom, the Executive Director of the Center for Sport Leadership with VCU who shared a bit of her insight. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:39:26-04
