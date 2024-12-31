RICHMOND, Va. -- Here to share a kitchen hack and lamb chop recipe is Executive Chef Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s. For more information, visit their website.
Executive Chef Xavier Beverly’s Kitchen Hacks and pistachio-crusted lamb chops
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Here to share a kitchen hack and lamb chop recipe is Executive Chef Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.