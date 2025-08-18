Exciting community events in partnership with For the Fem in You

Prev Next

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chromatic Jazz, which happens every Monday night at Chromophore Art Space. special edition coming up on Monday, August 25th, celebrating Jill Scott’s iconic 826+ album. Tickets are available now at www.forthefeminyou.org [forthefeminyou.org] — definitely one you don’t want to miss! Chromophore Art Space’s new exhibit Emancipendence highlights local artists with roots in the Caribbean diaspora, including work from Kat Thompson, whose pieces draw inspiration from her Jamaican heritage. A few more exciting community updates: The Black Arts Market now happens every 1st and 2nd Sunday!

1st Sundays: Scotts Addition at The Workshop by T&D (12–5 PM)

2nd Sundays: a mini-market at Beet Box (2611 W Cary St, 11–4 PM) “WCWednesday” Series is back at Beet Box starting 8/27 (7–10 PM) This series uplifts Richmond’s incredible womxn poets, singers, and songwriters. Hosted by Jess Snyder, featuring a women-led band, and inviting the community to come out in full support.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.