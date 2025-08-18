Exciting community events in partnership with For the Fem in You

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chromatic Jazz, which happens every Monday night at Chromophore Art Space.
- special edition coming up on Monday, August 25th, celebrating Jill Scott’s iconic 826+ album. Tickets are available now at www.forthefeminyou.org [forthefeminyou.org] — definitely one you don’t want to miss!
Chromophore Art Space’s new exhibit Emancipendence
- highlights local artists with roots in the Caribbean diaspora, including work from Kat Thompson, whose pieces draw inspiration from her Jamaican heritage.
A few more exciting community updates:
- The Black Arts Market now happens every 1st and 2nd Sunday!
- 1st Sundays: Scotts Addition at The Workshop by T&D (12–5 PM)
- 2nd Sundays: a mini-market at Beet Box (2611 W Cary St, 11–4 PM)
“WCWednesday” Series is back at Beet Box starting 8/27 (7–10 PM)
- This series uplifts Richmond’s incredible womxn poets, singers, and songwriters. Hosted by Jess Snyder, featuring a women-led band, and inviting the community to come out in full support.