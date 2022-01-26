Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: Wreaths and Scuba Diving

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia This Morning viewers share what they have been up to.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:10:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Betty got Jessica’s attention with pictures of the wreath she made with her new glue gun. Also, Judy shared an out of this world picture from a recent trip scuba diving in Jamaica. Take a look! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!