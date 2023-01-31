Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: Virginia State Game

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 14:20:06-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Karen sent us a photo of her latest DIY project she’s been working on with her dad. Also, Cynthia sent in a photo from the Freedom Classic at VSU. Lastly, Sherrill sent in the cutest photo of Destiny!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!